APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 34,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

