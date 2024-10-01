APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327,439 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

CCJ opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

