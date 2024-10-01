APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $2.01 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after purchasing an additional 265,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

