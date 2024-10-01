APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394,982 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,771,000 after purchasing an additional 343,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIPS. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

VIPS opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

