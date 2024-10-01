Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $140,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.80. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

