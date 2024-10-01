AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,412 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $24,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

