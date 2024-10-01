AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 277,311 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,490,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.