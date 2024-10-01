AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.04 Million Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,840 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 74.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

NYSE TV opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

