AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.