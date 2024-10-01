AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,953,667 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 624,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

