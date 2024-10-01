ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 4.2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.87 and last traded at $103.87. 9,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 290,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.45.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 34.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 150,467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ArcBest by 158.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ArcBest by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

