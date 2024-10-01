Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Archrock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Archrock Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Archrock by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 1,264,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,398. Archrock has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.61 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.