Ariadne Wealth Management LP Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

