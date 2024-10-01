Ariadne Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $243.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $247.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

