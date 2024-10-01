Ariadne Wealth Management LP Makes New $40.24 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,237,000. Booking accounts for about 21.8% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,212.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,795.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,758.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.