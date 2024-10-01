Ariadne Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 182,300 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 935,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,715 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 197,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.