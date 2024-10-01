Ariadne Wealth Management LP Takes $6.84 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000. United Rentals comprises approximately 3.7% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.46.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.5 %

United Rentals stock opened at $809.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

