Ariadne Wealth Management LP Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

