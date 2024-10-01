Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $378.46 and last traded at $381.27. Approximately 273,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,277,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.82.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.81.

The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.52 and its 200-day moving average is $321.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

