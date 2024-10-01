Aristides Capital LLC Has $965,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,007,047 shares of company stock worth $2,265,595,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

DELL opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

