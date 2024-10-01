Aristides Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

