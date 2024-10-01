Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,449 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARQ during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

ARQ Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Arq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.41.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

