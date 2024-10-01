Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,587 TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $6,767,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 413,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

