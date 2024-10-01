Aristides Capital LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 328,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 765.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 253,509 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Standard Lithium by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 317,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLI opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

