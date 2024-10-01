Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $22,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,417.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 320,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 69.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 122,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TPH opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

