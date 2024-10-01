Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

AHH opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.11%.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,598 shares of company stock worth $1,059,459. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

