Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.80

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 15854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

