Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $149.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 154.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

