Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $113.60

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.60 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.61), with a volume of 22536369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.13).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.91 million, a P/E ratio of -334.44, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.77.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

