Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.14.

ATH traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.99. 2,544,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$3.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5396825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

