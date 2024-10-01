Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,494,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.