Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 675 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $42,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.