B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

