B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,082 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,841,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

