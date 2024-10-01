B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,943 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

