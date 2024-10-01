B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,056,669 shares of company stock valued at $113,117,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 274.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

