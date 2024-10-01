BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Gap Down to $105.25

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.25, but opened at $102.53. BancFirst shares last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 5,285 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,880,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Creative Planning grew its position in BancFirst by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

