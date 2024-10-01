Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,073 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,228,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 402,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

