Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.9 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at C$11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.80. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of C$8.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.