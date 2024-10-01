Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.9 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at C$11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.80. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of C$8.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.