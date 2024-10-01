Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,403,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,789,000 after buying an additional 69,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

