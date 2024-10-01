Barclays Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.5 %

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

