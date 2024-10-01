Barclays Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KGFHY
Kingfisher Trading Down 0.5 %
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.