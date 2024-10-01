Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,743. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.3651203 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,160.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

