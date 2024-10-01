BCE (TSE:BCE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$52.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.83.

BCE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.90. 926,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,448. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.09.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.991195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

