Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 13125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

