Belgravia Capital International Inc, (TSE:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Belgravia Capital International Inc, (TSE:ICP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Belgravia Capital International Inc, shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8,141,121 shares traded.
Belgravia Capital International Inc, Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.
About Belgravia Capital International Inc,
Belgravia Capital International Inc, formerly known as IC Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company focused on the provision of value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. The Company’s activities include the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis plants, as well as research and development in the area of agronomics through its wholly owned subsidiary, ICP Organics Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Belgravia Capital International Inc,
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Belgravia Capital International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belgravia Capital International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.