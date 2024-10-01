Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 4.3%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 7,000,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 46,605,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($601,926.16). 18.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

