BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.22. BitFuFu shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 6,321 shares.
BitFuFu Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
