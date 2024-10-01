Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 43,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

