BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 701,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 127,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,566. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.