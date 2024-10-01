BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 30,397 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.